Akufo-Addo Urges New Doctors To Accep Postings To Villages

President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged 378 newly inducted medical doctors and dentists to accept postings to the countryside where their services are most needed.

This, he noted, would enable Ghana's health care system respond more to the needs of the people, as government worked to improve their service conditions.

The President made the call on Friday in Accra at a Special Induction ceremony of the Medical and Dental Council where Dr. Emmanuel Evans-Anfom, a patriot and an icon of the medical profession and a foundation member of the Council, was also honoured for his invaluable contribution to Ghana's health care architecture.

He urged the new doctors to emulate the exemplary record of Dr. Evans-Anfom, who during his practicing days as a medical doctor, accepted postings to almost every region of the country.

"The doctor, dentist population in our country remains unsatisfactory after sixty-two years of nationhood. We currently do not have the right numbers of doctors, dentists and health care professionals with the right mix of skills and expertise in our regions, districts and deprived communities especially for the newly created regions and districts.

"I encourage you our newly inducted practitioners to follow the exemplary example of Dr. Evans-Anfom and accept postings to accredited regional and district hospitals where your services are needed most particularly during your second year of Housemanship," the President appealed.

President Akufo-Addo said government was engaging the Ghana Medical Association to take another look at its codified conditions of service which were overdue for review and special attention would be given incentive packages to encourage medical personnel who accepted posting to rural and underserved communities.

"We will continue to engage stakeholders on how to care better for health professionals and how collectively we can make our health care system more responsive to the needs of our people," he said.

President Akufo-Addo implored the new doctors to abide by the Oath they swore to maintain high standards at all times.

He told them that the nation expected greater achievements from them, and that they should "do a little bit more out of the ordinary to bring relief to the present situation."

"Feel privileged to work amidst the mysteries of life, be prepared for continuous learning. Gain the trust of patients and treat each one with dignity.

"Respect all your colleagues and I do not mean just your fellow doctors, all colleagues in the health care chain, and that means technicians, nurses, clerks, cleaners, listen to them and give them respect.

"You will be surrounded by death, but remain human and do not lose your emotions. People will die, but many will be healed. Complications will occur, but make sure you stay true to science, the truth and reason.

In doing so, never lose your faith in God," President Akufo-Addo advised.

The President assured that he and his Government was determined to ensure that there were improvements needed in the health sector is realised to improve access to essential and quality health services.

"Government is committed to improving access to essential and quality health services through the provision of the necessary Health infrastructure equipment and Logistics including; the deployment of appropriate technology as part of our drive to attaining Universal Health Coverage today," he stated.

