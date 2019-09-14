Spanish Govt To Renovate Forts And Castles In Western Region

The Spanish Government has promised to renovate all forts and castles in the Western Region of Ghana as part of its agenda to boost tourism and enrich the cultural values of the Western Region and Ghana at large.

This initiative is a response by the Spanish government to a request by the Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah during a two-day Spain-Ghana Tourism and Trade Forum 2019 currently underway in Las Palmas, Spain.

According to Hon Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the rich history towards the independence of Ghana and economic gains since, can never be told without a mention of the Western Region, “therefore it’s important that we persevere our heritage well and pass it on to generations unborn”

He added that “as a the regional minister, I will ensure that such historic monuments that have great link to our ancestral lineage are properly kept in other to tell our story’s better and also make the western region Ghana’s tourists haven.”

The Western Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr George Nkrumah Ansere who was part of the delegation that travelled with the minister for the two-day Spain-Ghana Tourism and Trade Forum in Las Palmas, Spain told reporters that out of the eight forts in the Western Region, only two have recently been renovated to meet standard requirement which will attract tourists and even indigenous people to these forts and castle in their bid to acquire some form of knowledge or otherwise.

Sources say the two countries are exploring ways of developing an airline connectivity with its major airline, Binter, to enhance tourism and business.

The maiden Spain-Ghana Tourism and Trade forums well attended by the President of Las Palmas, Ghana Ambassador to Spain, H.E Elizabeth Adjei, Spanish Ambassador to Ghana H.E Alicia Rico, General Secretary of Spaniah Chamber of Commerce Luis Padron among other delegates and business executives from Ghana.

According to the convener of the two-day event, Steven Blessing Ackah, the forum affords partners an opportunity to network and identify opportunities to transact business.

Source: Thepressradio.com/Shella Morcher