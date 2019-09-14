Aowin MCE Marks 'My First At School' With Distribution Of Uniforms

My 'First Day At School' is a nationwide exercise which marked at the beginning of every academic year with the introduction of new curriculum to basic schools in the country.

Day one of the reopening which saw the beginning of children at the age of 3 and 4 in kindergarten whiles some are promoted to basic one.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Aowin in the Western North Region marked the day by distributing school uniforms, soft drinks and biscuits to some basic schools in the Municipality.

Addressing the pupils, Mr. Samuel Adu-Gyamfi, the MCE said government has prioritised education hence the introduction of free education from the basic to senior high level with plans to extend it to tertiary institutions.

The MCE advised the school children to take the opportunity of the free education and study hard to become great men and women in the near future.

"You have to be regular at school, respectful and take all your lessons serious", he said.

Mr. Adu-Gyamfi seized the occasion to advise the teachers to also keep their eye on the children since parents have trusted them to inculcate into their children the spirit of servitude.

The children thanked the MCE for the kind gesture and promised to learn hard to become great leaders in future.