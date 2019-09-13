IGP Petitioned To Fight Land Guards In Kokrobite

Nii Arde Tagoe

The Community Rights for Development (CRD) has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Greater Accra Regional Commander – to arrest the self-styled overhead of land guard recruitments and empowerments, Daniel Nii Arde Tagoe, in the coastal communities, Kokrobite in particular.

CRD is a pressure group that seeks for the improvement of livelihood in coastal communities of the Ga-South Municipality.

The Executive Director, CRD, Nii Tetteh Nixon in a release said,

“As regards the part, that the residents in this community, is to play a supportive role as a collective responsibility to assist the security agencies especially the police to flash out the bandits and unacceptable hostilities of this beautiful, potential and recreational community in the country.

Indeed, the incident between the armed gang and the police exchange gun battle few days ago, was allegedly supported by the kingpin called Daniel Nii Arde Tagoe, a self-styled overhead of the Nii Arde Ankpa We of Jamestown – Accra.

As responsible citizens, we do support the new bill passed recently by the law makers – against land guards commitment and involvement by group or individual citizens within our communities.”

The release added, “We are ready to support the media with any information related to the land guard issues. Certainly, the residents in Kokrobite desire protection for free movement of business activities as any other community in the Ghana.

CRD, on behalf of Kokrobite and its environs is appealing to security agencies to come to our rescue, having endured land guards threats for many years. It is really affecting daily businesses and we don't feel safe.”

The CRD Executive chairman stated that activities of land guards in the area has negatively affected the beach town (Kokrobite), noted as one of the highest tourism destinations in time past.

“The future of this town needs total support regarding infrastructure from government, international community, individuals and organizations – to help develop the town into a beautiful beach community.”

—citinewsroom