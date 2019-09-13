Parents Of Children With Disabilities To Advocate For Support

Parents of children with disabilities will meet on the 21st of September, 2019 to deliberate on how to effectively advocate for their children.

The parents will also use the opportunity to discuss the formation of a National Parents Support Group for children with all kinds of disabilities to ensure that no child is left behind because of their disability.

The event dubbed: “Special Needs Parenting Summit”, the first of its kind bringing parents of children with different disabilities together is being organized by the Special Mothers Project, an advocacy and awareness creation programme on cerebral palsy issues.

There will be parents of children with Down syndrome, a parent of a child with osteogenesis imperfect, parents of children with autism and all other disabilities are welcome to participate

Some speakers at the programme, mainly mothers of children with disabilities include Mrs Serwaa Quaynor, Mrs Mary Kufuor, Mrs Justina Yiadom-Boakye, Madam Agnes Teiko Nyemi-Tei and Madam Deborah Mangortey

Other invited guest are Madam Esther Ekua Gyamfi, Executive Secretary of the National Council for Persons with Disabilities, some Executive members of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations, other disability organizations and stakeholders involved in disability advocacy

The Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum or his representative is expected to be the Special guest of honour for the event.

The Special Needs Parenting Summit on the theme: “Changing the Narrative” will discuss topics such as Inclusive Education, best support systems for families and child welfare issues

SIGNED

Hannah Awadzi (Mrs)

Founder and Executive Director – Special Mothers Project