Ellembelle: NDC Cautions Jean Mensa Over Voter Register Exhibition Exercise

Leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, to resolve problems associated with the 8-day Voter Register Exhibition Exercise which began on Tuesday September 10.

In a strongly-worded statement sent to ModernGhana, the NDC constituency branch blamed EC Chairperson, Jean Mensah for challenges including the non-availability of registers as well as late arrival of materials to voting centers.

Below is the full statement:

ATTEMPTS BY THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION TO DISENFRANCHISE ELIGIBLE VOTERS IN ELLEMBELLE CONSTITUENCY

The constituency Executives for National Democratic Congress in Ellembelle takes a strong exception in the manner of ways in which the exhibition exercises is being carried out.

The posture and conduct of Jean Mensah's led Electoral Commission is much appalling, disastrous and has a potential in destabilizing our cherished Electoral gains for the past years.

The Exhibition exercises in Ellembelle is being marred with unnecessary and for that matter serious Irregularities which need to be checked in other not to plunge Ellembelle into chaos in the round up to upcoming polls.

The following are the observations made by the Constituency Executives and Agents on the grounds:

1. No work done in 75% of polling stations on the first day Eg Aiyinase(12 pollings stations) , Aiyinase North(18 polling stations) ,Nyamebekyere,Ekokonu,Obengkrom etc

2. Late arrival of Exhibition Materials in 25% of polling stations on the first day,Averagely 3:00pm.

3. Ommission of about 6200 newly-registered individuals from the compiled list submitted in various polling stations eg. Adubrim (6 FROM 150), Akropong(0-120),

Aiyinase North 18 (polling stations(0 from 1400), Ngalekyi (12 from 70) etc.

4. Low publicity: We also noticed a tone down in terms of media sensitisation which is untypical of such an important exercise.

We are by this release, cautioning the Head of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensah that any orchestrated attempts implied or expressed will be resisted by a fiercely force within our might.

John Borfo Mensah (Director of Elections, Ellembelle Constituency NDC)