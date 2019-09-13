E/R: General Manager Busted Over Alleged Sodomy

Information gathered by Joydaddymultimedia.com indicates, the General Manager of Nopras FM has been arrested for an alleged Sodomy.

The suspect of the Akyem Tafo based radio station is said to have been caged by the police about three days ago after sodomising an applicant seeking a job with the station.

According to reliable sources, the police is yet to take up the matter to the court creating suspicion of possible out of court settlement.

However, management of the radio station are yet to officially come out open on the issue, but a section of residents are calling for in-depth investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, attempt to get the side of the police proved futile at the time of filing the story.