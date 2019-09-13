Concerned Youth Of Ejura In Collaboration With Ejura Zongo Chief To Organize Quran & Hadith Competition For Arabic Schools In Ejura

The Concerned Youth Of Ejura is a youth group that works to empower the youth and champion the development of the Ejura Community.

One of their achievements so far has been the organization of the Annual ENGLISH, SCIENCE, MATHEMATICS &ICT QUIZ for Junior High Schools in Ejura which started in 2017.

As part of their effort in promoting Arabic Education, they have formed an alliance with the Ejura Zongo Chief, Alhaji Mohammed Suraj Alhassan to organize Quran &Hadith Competition for the Arabic Schools within the Ejura Zongo Community.

In all, about thirteen (13) Arabic schools have registered to partake in the Maiden Edition of the Competition.

The program will be in two parts. From 21st-22nd September 2019 , there is going to be Quranic Recitation competition where winners will be selected to be awarded with prizes. From 28th-29th September 2019 too, there is going to be Hadith Competition where winners will be selected and awarded.

There following are the names of the Arabic Schools:

1. Al-Ummah Islamic School

2. Nasariya Islamic School

3. Haramain Sharifain Islamic School

4. Ihy-au-deen Islamic School

5. Tarbiyatul Islamiya. Islamic School

6. Daru-Salaam Islamic School

7. Islamiya Islamic School

8. Al-Rufaiya Islamic School

9. Saulaniya Islamic School

10. Tadribiya. Islamic School

11. Barahimiya. Islamic School

12. Nuru-Islam Islamic School.

13. Irshdiyya. Islamic School

The General Secretary of the group,Mr. Abubakar Saddique Ahmed Stated that , with the love for our kids to memories and learn how to recite the Quran and Hadith , this is going to be an annual contest that will go a long way to promote Arabic Education and also to empower as many young children in the Ejura Zongo Community.CON