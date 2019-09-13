ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Re: Hon. Nenyi George Andah Was Never Hooted At Awutu Awubia Festival...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.09.2019 General News

Kwahu: Pepease Hemaa Charges Parents To Educate Children During Puberty Stage

By Evans Boateng
Queen Mother of Kwahu Pepease - Nana Oforiwah Pokuwah IIQueen Mother of Kwahu Pepease - Nana Oforiwah Pokuwah II

The Queen Mother of Kwahu Pepease, Nana Oforiwah Pokuwah II, who is also Kyidomhemaa of Kwahu Traditional Council has advised parents, especially all mothers to properly educate their female wards about cleanliness before and during their puberty stage.

According to Nana Hemaa, some parents have neglected their responsibilities to check on their female children when they begin to see some changes in their body.

She opines that some mothers don't even know the first time their female children menstruated even though it is their responsibility to see them through such a vital transitional period in their life.

Speaking after donating a hand wash tank and some items to Florence Osei Ntim memorial JHS earlier today, Nana Oforiwah Pokuwah II charged parents to “Take practical steps to support your child through their bodily changes”.

She further appealed to fathers to take up their responsibilities at home by investing in their children's education.

9122019103627-osjvm0y442-presentation--

TOP STORIES

Mahama, Bawumia, Clash At Chief Imam’s Late Sister’s funeral
5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo Says He doesn't Need EC’s Help To Win Election
5 hours ago

body-container-line