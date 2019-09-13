Kwahu: Pepease Hemaa Charges Parents To Educate Children During Puberty Stage

Queen Mother of Kwahu Pepease - Nana Oforiwah Pokuwah II

The Queen Mother of Kwahu Pepease, Nana Oforiwah Pokuwah II, who is also Kyidomhemaa of Kwahu Traditional Council has advised parents, especially all mothers to properly educate their female wards about cleanliness before and during their puberty stage.

According to Nana Hemaa, some parents have neglected their responsibilities to check on their female children when they begin to see some changes in their body.

She opines that some mothers don't even know the first time their female children menstruated even though it is their responsibility to see them through such a vital transitional period in their life.

Speaking after donating a hand wash tank and some items to Florence Osei Ntim memorial JHS earlier today, Nana Oforiwah Pokuwah II charged parents to “Take practical steps to support your child through their bodily changes”.

She further appealed to fathers to take up their responsibilities at home by investing in their children's education.