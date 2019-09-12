Mahama, Bawumia, Clash At Chief Imam’s Late Sister’s for uneral

ModernGhanalogo

12.09.2019 General News

By Staff Writer
2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday joined other mourners and well-wishers at the funeral rites of the the late sister of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu.

Mr. Mahama who is also the leader and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was joined by the NDC Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, the National Organiser, National Zongo Caucus Coordinator, National Women’s Organiser among many others.

Other dignitaries who attended the funeral service included Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as well as other high ranking members in government.

President Mahama consoled the National Chief Imam on the death of his sister, Hajia Aisha.

Quoting a verse from the Holy Koran, the NDC leader said every person alive today will die one day, urging the people gathered to continually live in harmony with their neighbours.

Mr. Mahama also prayed for the soul of the departed sister of the Chief Imam.

—Citinewsroom

