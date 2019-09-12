FORSPORTS Foundation To Construct Sports And Educational Excellence Centre

A Sunyani based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) which is using sports to enhance development, FORSPORTS Foundation is to Construct a multi-purpose Sports and Educational Excellence Centre to improve social and educational welfare of Sunyani West and its adjoining communities.

The Foundation has since acquired 105 acres of land at Odumasi, the Sunyani West District capital, for the construction of the centre.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of Forsports Foundation, Mr. Christopher Forsythe disclosed this to newsmen when a team from German Corporation for International Cooperation GmbH (GIZ) visited the foundation in Sunyani to access the possibilities of assisting the foundation realise the dream of building the centre.

The GIZ team led by Richter Kristian, the Regional Manager Sports for Development in Africa together with Mavis Melany Neff visited the proposed land that the foundation wishes to develop into Sports and Educational Excellence Centre.

The Project Manager, Mr Kwame Anin Frimpong, led the team to the site and shown them all the documentations and the geographical features of the land.

The delegation including the workers and volunteers of the foundation later paid curtesy call on Traditional Leaders (Nananom) at the Odomase No.1 Traditional Council and call for Nananom unflinching support and blessings for the realisation of the projects.

The million dollar educational and recreational facility would be one of it kind in the country when completed, Mr Anin Frimpong told the Traditional Leaders.

During the meeting Mr Forsythe stressed that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goes, (SDGs) adopted by all United Nations Member States are an inclusive agenda and believe Sport, including football has proven to be a cost-effective and flexible tool in promoting peace and development objectives.

He said their work shows them on a daily basis that football has the power to change lives and believe football as a powerful tool with the potential to tackle challenges entailed in each of the 17 SDG’s.

He also mentioned that their core focus and targeted SDGs are Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being, Goal 4:Quality Education, Goal 5:Gender Equality and Goal 17: Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development.

Plans are well advance to partner the Ghana Education Service with training support from Football for Worldwide Unity to conduct training for selected PE Instructors from all over Ghana on the SDGs, its implementation and delivery in Ghana using sports according to Mr Forsythe.

In her part, Richter Kristian said, GIZ successfully completed Sports for Development projects in selected countries in Africa and are looking forward in collaborating with more organisations during their next round of the project. She was happy with the work Forsports Foundation are doing in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions and looking forward in collaborating with them.

Forsports Foundation has been supported by Kits for the World and Shoes4Life over the years and are looking forward in reaching out to other parts of the country.