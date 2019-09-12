Military, Police Raid Budumburam Camp

A joint Military and Police personnel have carried out a night operation to rid the Budumburam Camp of criminals.

Citi New’s sources say the team arrived at the camp at around 12 midnight to begin the operation.

Several individuals have been arrested and taken away by the team.

Some residents who spoke to Citi News have expressed mixed reaction to the exercise.

According to Chairman of the Liberian community, Reverend Father Eddie Devine Henneys, says the exercise will help raid the Budumburam Camp of criminals.

“It is a good exercise but I only hope those who are innocent would be released” father Henneys said.

According to him, residents can now move freely without being afraid of criminals.

“It is a relief to us now since we no longer have to look beside our shoulders when walking out night” he explained.

Another resident who gave his name as Godway Prempeh lauded the security team for operation adding that the criminals are tarnishing the image of the area.

“I am even suggesting that the Budumburam Camp should be given to the military to handle because that is only when we will have peace in the camp” Godway Prempeh added.

“I can now pass through the gap anytime I close from work, but initially I could not pass there for fear of being raped, or my phone being stolen” Gloria a petty trader told Citi News.

It is believed that the swoop is in connection with the recent killings of two policemen by criminals in the area.

Reports indicate that some part of the area serves as a hideout for criminals.

In September 2 , a key suspect in the killing of some two police officers at Gomoa Buduburam, Eric Kojo Duah and six other accomplices were remanded into police custody.

The Kaneshie Magistrate Court remanded the seven suspects to enable the police to complete their investigations.

—CitiNewsroom