Okyenhene Tours Selected Towns In Akyem

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II is touring some selected towns under his jurisdiction in the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional area of the Eastern Region.

The royal tour forms part of his 20th Anniversary Celebration since he was installed as the Okyenhene of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council in October 1999 following the death of the late Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Kuntunkununku.

The Okyenhene who doubles as the President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs is expected to visit about 16 towns with the tour expected to end on September 26.

As part of the tour, a total of 52 medical officers will be accompanying him to some of the towns to offer free health screening and health insurance for the people.

The Okyenhene began his tour from Nsawam Adoagyiri before moving to Asamankese to grace a special durbar organized by Asamankesehene, Osabarima Adu Darko II.

At his last Okyeman Council Meeting last Friday, the Okyenhene disclosed to the public that his 20th Anniversary will be officially launched on Friday 4th October 2019.

He revealed that on October 9, 2019, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is expected to come and play golf with him.

The Okyenhene added that on 12th October 2019, all Asona chiefs, queens and royals will come to Kyebi to fraternize in Kyebi.

Meanwhile, as part of the tour, the Okyenhene will cut the sod for the construction of 10 basic schools in some selected towns with funds he has received from international donors.

