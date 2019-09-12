Stakeholders Validate Draft Youth Policy Statement 

Stakeholders in the Greater Accra Region yesterday at a validation Workshop had successfully validated the Draft Youth Policy Statement, which seeks to improve upon the current document on youth development in the country.

The Reverend Frank Lartey Junior, a Member of the Technical Committee for Review of the National Youth Policy, has said it was important that stakeholders took seriously the on-going validation of the Draft Youth Policy Statement.

This is because their input was vital to fashioning out a comprehensive national youth policy to stand the test of time.

He said this at a day’s workshop to validate the Draft Youth Policy Statement at the regional coordinating Council in Accra.

The programme, organized under the auspices of the National Youth Authority (NYA), had in attendance deputy regional minister of greater Accra, youth leaders and youth-based organizations, youth activists, civil society organizations and members of the Technical Committee for Review of the National Youth Policy and the media.

The workshop discussed the seven main thematic areas of the Statement, including economic empowerment of young people, youth health and wellbeing, education, skills development, and innovation.

The rest include youth participation and governance, the institutional framework for youth development in Ghana and major youth development programmes.

The Statement was drafted, following a consultative meeting held throughout the country to review the 2010 National Youth Policy.

Rev Lartey Junior indicated that the existing National Youth Policy in its current form was not consistent with relevant international development protocols and frameworks such as the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to him, It is, important for the nation to work diligently to bring about the needed changes and reforms in the youth development policies for accelerated growth.

Mr. Marthias Blay, Greater Accra regional director, said the National Youth Policy, aimed at engaging the youth in achieving a meaningful development, is the most laudable document for nation-building.

He said the 2010 national youth policy under review, when completed would serve as the parameter for implementing national youth policies and projects of national interest.

Hon. Elizabeth Sackey, the greater Accra deputy regional minister, advised the youth to strive to own development programmes and projects designed for their wellbeing.

Urging them to be actively involved at all stages of their implementation in order to achieve the intended purposes.