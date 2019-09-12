Standard Chartered Bank Group Chief Visits Ghana

ACCRA – September 2019 - Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive, Standard Chartered Bank Group, has paid a working visit to Ghana, accompanied by Lamin Manjang, CEO Standard Chartered Nigeria and West Africa. Whilst in Ghana, he paid a courtesy call on His Excellency, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana and had meetings with key stakeholders.

During the visit, in addition to interacting with staff, Bill participated in a highly engaging round-table discussion on current global and local economic trends. The session was moderated by Dr. Emmanuel Kumah, Board Chairman of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited. Guests at the discussion were key policymakers, industry stakeholders as well as clients of the Bank.

Bill was excited about the visit especially the economic session, which was highly informative with very significant insights and perspectives shared by stakeholders and policymakers. Ghana is a key market for Standard Chartered, having operated in the country for more than 120 years.

His visit signifies the importance of Ghana to the Standard Chartered Group and the Bank’s commitment to invest in Africa. The Bank will continue to support the financial and business aspirations of clients as well as the socio-economic development of Ghana.

Since his appointment as Chief Executive in June 2015, this is his third visit to Ghana, his recent one in less than 10 months when he inaugurated the Standard Chartered new head office in Accra – a testament of the Bank’s brand promise Here for good.