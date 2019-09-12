Why CLOGSAG Threatens Strike [Full Text]

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), has warned against any move by government to derail the implementation of the three-tier pension scheme for its members which is scheduled to take off on January 1, 2020.

CLOGSAG is accusing the Ghana Trades Union Congress and Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) of attempting to obstruct the implementation process.

Below is the full statement from CLOGSAG

STATEMENT BY THE NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL (NEC) OF THE CIVIL AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT STAFF ASSOCIATION, GHANA (CLOGSAG) ON THE PROPOSED EXTENSION OF THE IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD FOR THE THREE TIER PENSION NATIONAL PENSIONS ACT, 2008(ACT 766) AS AMENDED

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) met on Wednesday, 11th September, 2019 to discuss the attempt by the Ghana Trades Union Congress and Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to derail the implementation of the three-tier pension scheme which is scheduled to take off on January 1, 2020.

This position of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) and Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) is at variance with the directives of the President. In his 2019 May Day Address, the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo stated:

“I acknowledge that there are unresolved issues with the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and the NPRA.

I have asked the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations to liaise with SSNIT and NPRA to bring finality to all outstanding issues in the next three (3) months”

It is important to note the facts stated below namely:

i. The National Pensions Act 2008 (Act 766) was promulgated in 2008, it was intended to operational on January 1, 2009.

ii. The implementation commenced January 1, 2010. It was to be applicable to those who were below 55 years as at January 1, 2010.

iii. In December, 2014 by the National Pensions (Amendment) Act 2014 (Act 883), the National Pension Act, 2014 (Act 883), therefore, extended the applicable period by five years so that all technical and operational challenges would be resolved.

CLOGSAG would wish that the ongoing discussions relating to past credit and data on the transfer of Temporary Pensions Fund Account (TPFA) funds should be expeditiously dealt with.

The computation of the past credits being held by SSNIT that should appear on individual statement should be based on the individuals contributions plus interest calculated using 100% Treasury Bill Rate compounded quarterly from the date of employment to date.

Data on the contribution of individuals to the TPFA and interest accrued at 100% Treasury Bill rate compounded quarterly should be made available to the schemes immediately.

CLOGSAG is serving notice that if within two (2) weeks the issues raised are not adequately resolved, it would be compelled to embark on a nationwide strike to back its demands.

ISSUED THIS DAY, WEDNESDAY, 11TH SEPTEMBER, 2019

ISAAC BAMPOE ADDO

EXECUTIVE SECRETARY