Accra To Host First International Coconut Festival

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Exports and Promotions Authority, (GEPA) Akua Asabea Asare, has called on Ghanaians to pay attention to coconut as a cash crop.

She says it has several benefits as well as an avenue for job creation.

Speaking during the unveiling of hiplife artistes, Okyeame Kwame and Kofi Kinaata as ambassadors of the first International Coconut Festival in Accra, Mrs. Asabea Asare said, the economic benefits of coconut cultivation cannot be overemphasised as Ghana stands to gain significantly in terms of foreign exchange from the export of assorted products to other countries.

"This festival will be the first of its kind in Africa and it will attract a lot of visitors to Ghana."

"GEPA will use the platform to expound the importance of the export of coconut and we hope to get the attention of others to come on board."

The President of Africa Coconut Group, Davies Korboe explained the choice of the two artistes: Okyeame Kwame; for his efforts in promoting 'Made in Ghana' products and Kofi Kinaata; one of the most influencial young artistes from the Western Region, the hub of Ghana's coconut industry.

The two musicians lauded GEPA for supporting the initiative and pledged to use their music to promote coconut cultivation across the country.

The first International Coconut Festival, scheduled for 24th to 26th September at the Accra International Conference Centre, will bring together exhibitors as well as major players in agriculture and industry for the launch of annual 'National Coconut Day' as well as a tour of the Western Region to access the potential of the coconut business.