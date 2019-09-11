Sanitation Minister Charge MMDAs To Arrest Persons Littering Indiscriminately

Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has asked heads of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to arrest and prosecute persons found littering indiscriminately in the city.

The Minister, who gave the directive after touring some MMDAs in Accra to get firsthand information about sanitary conditions in the capital, reminded the Assemblies of the need to utilize the power given them by the state to effect change.

“I am urging the Assemblies to make sure each home owns a bin. The Ministry is one component that is there to oversee but every inch of Ghana is covered by an Assembly and the laws are in the bosom of the Assemblies.”

“The Ministries have no power to arrest but the Assemblies have and so we encourage them to go on. We will go round, proffer policies and advice but we will alert them just as you can alert them but it is the Assemblies that can arrest and prosecute.”

The Chief Executive of Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, said the Assembly is seriously working to improve sanitation, especially in Makola by constructing new places of convenience.

“The President’s vision is a directive for all of us and that is why the Minister of Sanitation is here and that is why we are all working. If you look at this area, you notice that it is generally clean. The drains must be worked on and that is an infrastructure work and we are focusing on that as well.”

—citinewsroom