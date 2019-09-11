Eight Grabbed For Robbery In Brong Region

Eight persons are in the custody of the Brong Regional Police Command for allegedly engaging in criminal activities in the Sunyani Municipality.

Addressing a press conference, the Brong, Brong East and Ahafo Regions Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Kingsley Augustine Oppong expressed worry about rising incidents of bag snatching and other valuable items from residents.

“Most of the time they go to places where vehicles cannot go so we are alerting the general public within Sunyani and its environs that this is what is happening so they should be careful. Sometimes they put their earphones in the ears and they will be walking in darkness while the phone lights will be on.”

“The moment you do that you are calling these guys to come for your phone so we are prompting the general public to be wary of what is happening so they will be alert and move according to instructions.”

Robbery seems to be on the ascendency in the country.

Just recently a young woman was sexually assaulted and robbed in a loading taxi on the Devtraco-Jehovah Witness stretch in Tema Community 18.

Two weeks after the incident, the attackers have been identified or apprehended.

Police record 968 robbery cases in 2018

Nine hundred and sixty-eight (968) related robbery cases were recorded in the first quarter of 2018 across the country, ACP Joseph Oklu Gyamera, the Director-General at the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service, had said earlier

Out of the number, an armed robbery took 484 cases, street robbery recorded 172, the residential theft had 124 cases, workplace robbery recorded 95, while highway robbery constituted 49 cases.

ACP Gyamera said out of the 484 cases of armed robbery recorded from January to May 2018; the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions had the highest number of 191 and 123 cases respectively.

—citinewsroom