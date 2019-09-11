CODEO Urges Voters To Go Check Their Details In The Register

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) is urging all Ghanaian registered voters to take part in the on-going nationwide Voters' Register Exhibition exercise.

The exercise, which started on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 and will end on September 17, 2019, seeks to provide all registered voters (from 2012 to 2019) the opportunity to verify and authenticate their registration details, and to have any issues, such as missing names or incorrect personal details rectified.

Registered voters can therefore check their registration details at their designated polling stations in their constituencies daily from 7 am to 6 pm.

CODEO in a statement said, “the voter register exhibition exercise is an important exercise in the EC's quest to clean up and ensure a credible Voters' Register ahead of upcoming elections. CODEO, thus, entreats all Ghanaians to assist the EC by volunteering information about deceased relatives, friends and community members to EC exhibition officials to enable them expunge names of such persons from the Voters' Register.”

It explained that the need to check and confirm the registration details was important especially due to the two voting exercises expected in the country.

Given that two (2) important national exercises, namely the referendum on future local government elections and the 2019 District Level Elections will take place simultaneously on December 17, 2019, CODEO is entreating Ghanaian voters to participate in the exhibition exercise to enable all to exercise the right to vote on Election Day in December.

The referendum on local government elections will provide Ghanaians a voice in determining whether or not local government elections should be opened to political parties' participation.

The District Level Elections, on the other hand, will enable Ghanaians to select local government representatives in order to foster responsive and accountable local governance.

CODEO believes that, electoral credibility requires collective efforts and citizens' participation is key to the attainment of credible electoral outcomes.

CODEO calls on all relevant stakeholders to support a successful exercise.

The media is also urged to help publicize the exhibition exercise to enhance public response and participation.

