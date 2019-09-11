3 Women, 36 Men Arrested For Drug Peddling

A night swoop conducted by the Jamestown Police, have led to the arrest of three women and 36 men, suspected to be trading in narcotics.

The suspects, whose identities have been withheld by the police, were arrested at a drinking spot called “Konkonsa” bar located at Agbogbloshie, and Bukom Gardens on September 3, 2019, at dawn.

Some quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and other drugs suspected to be tramadol were discovered on the suspects, according to the police.

The Jamestown District Police Commander, Superintendent Samuel Odame, who confirmed the arrest to DAILY GUIDE, said his district embarked on the swoop to clamp down on the activities of narcotic drug peddlers and other criminal activities perpetrated by some individuals in the area.

He said the command’s first point of strike was Konkonsa bar at Agbogbloshie, where 27 suspects were arrested with quantity of wraps of leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs, retrieved from them.

“The team later proceeded to Bukom Gardens where 12 suspects were rounded up, also with quantity of wraps of leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs.”

He said while leaving the area, a crowd at Bukom pelted personnel with stones.

He confirmed that the suspects have already been screened by the police and were in the process of prosecuting them in court.

—Daily Guide