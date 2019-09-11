Ghanaians Have Lost Faith, Trust In You For Clearing Corrupt Officials – Asiedu Nketia To Akufo Addo

Akufo-Addo

The General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the Ghanaian have lost faith and trust in President Akufo-Addo to fight the problem of corruption in the country.

This was made known during a press conference held at the party’s headquarters on September 10, 2019.

He said a number of surveys and polls “… carried out by credible national and international organizations show deteriorating confidence in President Akufo-Addo ability to win the fight against corruption.”

Mr. Asiedu Nketia has admonished the President to confront the issue of corruption holistically and stop the blame game.

The Akufo-Addo led government in recent times has been hit with a number of corruption scandals to which many concerns have been raised to address the problem.

Among these are Contract for Sale saga involving the suspended Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA); Power Distribution Service (PDS) mess; Cash–for- seat, Commonwealth Visa and Ghana Maritime Authority scandals.

Kelni GVG, BOST GH₵15m contaminated fuel and Ameri are all part of these scandals.