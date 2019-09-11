Ghanaian Engineers Commended For Work On Atuabo Gas Plant

The Head of Communications for Ghana National Gas Company Limited, Ernest Owusu Bempah has lauded Ghanaian engineers stationed at the Atuabo Processing for their hardwork and contribution to the stabilisation of Ghana's power sector.

Speaking to journalists in Sekondi, Mr. Owusu Bempah, said, the Atuabo Processing Plant has been running smoothly since Ghanaian engineers took over from expatriate workers who had been operating the plant since its inception.

According to him, Ghana Gas CEO, Dr. Benjamin Asante's decision to train Ghanaian engineers to take over works at the plant has given opportunity to a lot of Ghanaians to showcase their skills in the industry.

"Through all the stages, are Ghanaian engineers trained right here in Ghana for the very purpose of running and maintaining the plant."

He said Ghana has saved over 80 million dollars as a result of the initiative which will be extended to other parts of the oil and gas sector.

For his part, the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Commodore I Osei-Kuffuor, commended Ghana Gas' indigenisation programme and called on heads of institutions to instill a sense of patriotism and self-confidence which according to him, Africans were robbed of under colonialism and slavery.