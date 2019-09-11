Ghanaian Nurses Urged To Show Leadership

Participants of the 2019 Annual National Conference of Nurses' Christian Fellowship (NCF) Ghana have been charged to act as role models in the field nursing and midwifery.

Speaking on the theme: "Equipping Christian Nurses and Midwives for Effective Leadership," the Dean of the School of Nursing, University of Ghana, Prof. Lydia Aziato, urged participants to demonstrate the love of Jesus Christ in their professional practice.

She called on nurses and midwives to live exemplary lives and show fairness while training others to carry out delegated activities.

"Defining a leader's purpose requires soul-searching, understanding one's core values as well as a desire for a destination that is more important than profits and affluence. Jesus rejected fame, riches and earthly applause because he knew his purpose — to reconcile mankind with God," Prof. Lydia Aziato noted.

As part of this year's conference at Pentecost University, Accra, NCF members will be trained on conflict resolution and Saline Witness.

Saline Witness, according to President of NCF-Ghana, Dr. Joana Agyemang-Yeboah, "involves the process of coaching healthcare workers to skillfully and confidently asses when a patient is on a journey towards faith in Christ using the ethical principles of permission, sensitivity and respect."

President of NCF-Africa, Luke Laari, advised young nurses to aspire for leadership positions in order to be able to influence decision-making in the field of healthcare.

"Nurses, by their role, speak for patients, so when more nurses are encouraged to take up leadership positions they can affect healthcare policies in the interest of clients," he added.

National Treasurer of the organisation, Akua Oduraa Nuamah Afenyi-Dadzie, attributed the successful organisation of this year's conference to improved measures such as online registration of participants.

Founded in 1966, the Nurses’ Christian Fellowship which is an international group, currently has 46 local groups in Ghana with over 4,000 members, comprising students, staff nurses and midwives across 6 zones in Ghana.