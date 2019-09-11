US President Donald Trump says he is dismissing his security adviser John Bolton. However, this contradicts the description.
US President Donald Trump has surprisingly dismissed his security adviser, known as Hardliner, because of serious differences of opinion, as he told Twitter in the short message service. Bolton contradicted the statement. He merely offered his resignation, he also wrote on Twitter. Trump simply said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow." Trump's message on Twitter followed later.
He told Bolton last night that his White House services were no longer needed. Bolton then submitted his resignation in the morning. He will name a successor next week, wrote Trump.
Bolton did not take over the position until spring 2018. Shortly before the Trump tweet at noon, the White House had announced that Bolton would appear before the press together with Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo and Finance Minister Steven Mnuchin in his capacity as National Security Advisor.
This author has authored 602 publications on Modern Ghana. Author column: FrancisTawiah
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
White House Controversy...US President Trump Dismisses His National Security Adviser Bolton
US President Donald Trump says he is dismissing his security adviser John Bolton. However, this contradicts the description.
US President Donald Trump has surprisingly dismissed his security adviser, known as Hardliner, because of serious differences of opinion, as he told Twitter in the short message service. Bolton contradicted the statement. He merely offered his resignation, he also wrote on Twitter. Trump simply said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow." Trump's message on Twitter followed later.
He told Bolton last night that his White House services were no longer needed. Bolton then submitted his resignation in the morning. He will name a successor next week, wrote Trump.
Bolton did not take over the position until spring 2018. Shortly before the Trump tweet at noon, the White House had announced that Bolton would appear before the press together with Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo and Finance Minister Steven Mnuchin in his capacity as National Security Advisor.
Francis Tawiah (Duisburg - Germany)
This author has authored 602 publications on Modern Ghana.
Author column: FrancisTawiah
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
More from Author (600)
2 hours ago
13 hours ago
Sep 8, 2019
Sep 7, 2019
Sep 7, 2019
View More