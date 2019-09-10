Global Road Safety Leadership Course Begins In Baltimore

The 2019 Global Road Safety Leadership course has kick-started in Baltimore, US.

The course is organized by the Johns Hopkins University International Injury Research Unit, the Global Road Safety Partnership and funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety.

The two-week residential program aims to build leadership capacity to design, advocate for, and implement effective road safety programmes and policies across the world.

The course features 63 participants from 31 countries. such as personnel from government agencies, civil society organizations.

Head of Research & New Media and co-panelist of the Citi Breakfast Show, Kojo Akoto Boateng is among the participants at program.

About 3,700 people reportedly die on the road every day due to road crashes globally.

In Ghana, the road safety statistics have been described as scary.

In 2018 alone, there were 13,000 reported cases of road crashes across the country.

Citi TV and Citi FM has for some six months embarked on the War Against Indiscipline (WAI) campaign which is largely focused on ensuring discipline on the country’s roads and making it safer for both motorists and pedestrians.

The year-long campaign has already ensured sanity on some principal streets in Accra following the series of law enforcement by the Police as a result of Citi TV and Citi FM’s efforts to address the problem.

