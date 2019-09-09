Chairman of Afro Arab Group Grabs Another International Award

The astute and affable business mogul Alhaji Salamu Amadu has been honored by the Pan African Leadership and Entrepreneurship and Development Centre (PELEDEC) at the 3rd edition of the child summit held at the British Council in Accra.

This award is in recognition of his philanthropic work in supporting the education of children and the less privilege in Zongo Communities.

The Citation of honours reads "In Recognition Of Your Outstanding Virtues And Selfless Services In Protecting The Twelve Of A Child As Contained In The Declaration, Convention On Other Instruments Of The African Union And The United Nations Convention On The Right Of The Child, The Advisory Councils And In Exercise Of The Powers Vested In Them HEREBY Award You To Have And Enjoy Title, Dignity And All The Privileges Of "ORDER OF THE NOBLE HAND OF HONOR".

Chairman as affectionately called by business partners and the people from the zongo communities is well known for his philanthropic works.

His aim and vision is make poverty a history in the deprived areas in Ghana especially in the Zongo communities.

Alhaji Salamu Amadu thanked the organisers for the recognition and said "It's a privilege and honour to be recognized outside the shores of Ghana, I will continue to push it further for the vision to come into reality"

The Child Summit and Awards is an annual event that celebrates African children within the ages of 5-15 years old who have distinguished themselves as brilliant exemplars of society and have displayed outstanding bravery to inspire other children with their actions in different fields.

The event is also committed to increasing public awareness of all forms of issues against children in Africa, develop activities to identify and discuss such issues and thereby provide a holistic and multi-dimensional approach to sustainable solution to these problems.w