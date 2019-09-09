Akufo-Addo Denies Clearing Corrupt Officials

President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has denied claims that he was shielding corrupt officials within his government.

He categorically denied the claims that he was shielding corrupt officials in his administration whilst addressing the 2019 annual general conference of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) in Takoradi on Monday.

More to follow...

