51-Year-Old Trader Enrolls Onto Free SHS In Keta

Comfort Nutsugah, a 51-year old trader who sells used clothing after school hours, is a first-year General Arts Student of the Keta Senior High Technical School in the Volta Region.

The mother of six is part of the Gold Track and told the Ghana News Agency that she went back to school at Kopeyia Bloomfield Basic School in the Ketu South Municipality and completed in 2018.

“I remember I sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) with my fifth born and had it not been for the free SHS, I wouldn't have continued my education to this level,” she said.

Ms. Nutsugah commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for implementing the policy and urged all stakeholders to ensure its success.

She said though her mates were as young as her children, she was enjoying the class and happy to be back in school.

She said she was enjoying the support of her husband and children as well.

