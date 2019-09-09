ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Victims Chase ‘419’ Adehyie Estates Boss Peter Kwaku Sika Dapaah...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
09.09.2019 General News

Kofi Boakye Speak To Lawyers

By Staff Writer
COP Kofi Boakye
1 HOUR AGO GENERAL NEWS

Commissioner of Police (COP) Kofi Boakye is addresses the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) today, Monday.

He has been invited as the keynote speaker for the 2019/2020 annual general conference of the GBA.

The programme is themed 'Enhancing National Security Through The Rule Of Law; Prospects & Challenges'.

The programme would take place at the Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi.

COP Boakye, who is also a trained lawyer, has accepted the invitation to address his colleagues.

The invitation which was signed by J. L. Lawson, the GBA Executive Secretary, reads, “The Bar Council is pleased to formally invite you to deliver a lecture at the conference.”

COP Boakye is in charge of research, planning, monitoring and evaluation of the Ghana Police Service (GPS).

He is noted for his penchant to fight crimes and all other forms of illegal activities.

COP Boakye was formerly the Western and Ashanti Regional Police Commander.

---Daily Guide

TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Denies Clearing Corrupt Officials
1 hour ago

A/R: Aggrieved NDC Members Scatter Party Meeting
1 hour ago

body-container-line