Kofi Boakye Speak To Lawyers

Commissioner of Police (COP) Kofi Boakye is addresses the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) today, Monday.

He has been invited as the keynote speaker for the 2019/2020 annual general conference of the GBA.

The programme is themed 'Enhancing National Security Through The Rule Of Law; Prospects & Challenges'.

The programme would take place at the Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi.

COP Boakye, who is also a trained lawyer, has accepted the invitation to address his colleagues.

The invitation which was signed by J. L. Lawson, the GBA Executive Secretary, reads, “The Bar Council is pleased to formally invite you to deliver a lecture at the conference.”

COP Boakye is in charge of research, planning, monitoring and evaluation of the Ghana Police Service (GPS).

He is noted for his penchant to fight crimes and all other forms of illegal activities.

COP Boakye was formerly the Western and Ashanti Regional Police Commander.

