Gov't Probes Abossey Okai Fire Incident

The Ghana Fire Service and other government agencies are investigating circumstances that led to a fire outbreak at parts of the Abossey Okai spare parts hub.

Fire gutted some shops containing car tyres meant for sale at Abossey Okai on Sunday evening.

The fire, which took personnel from the Ghana National Fire service about three hours to bring under control, is said to have started around 4 pm.

According to some eyewitnesses said it took the fire service an hour to respond to the emergency call.

“We saw the fire at 4 pm. Then we started calling the fire service and they were not even responding to our call until between 5 pm and 6 pm when one of them responded to our call.”

The Deputy NADMO Director in charge of operations, Abu Ramadan in an interview with Citi News said, the organization will also conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

According to NADMO, this fire incident is the third fire outbreak in the area.

“I want the Fire Service to finish its work. My men are here and they will also go in and do an assessment for themselves as well… I hear this is the third time something of this nature is happening here so we must put an end to so we will send our men to take certain action.”

---citinewsroom