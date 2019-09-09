U/E: NAGRAT Vows To Chase Out Teachers For Defying Strike

The Upper East Regional branch of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) says it will drive out its members who defy its ongoing strike.

NAGRAT is currently on an indefinite strike over pertinent issues including promotions, reinstatement and upgrading of its members.

Speaking at a news conference in Bolgatanga, the Regional Chairman of NAGRAT, Samuel Atompoya said until government resolves their issues, any member seen betraying the association will be severely dealt with.

“We the regional officers and the zonal officers here will do monitoring and any teacher that is found in the classroom, we'll chase that teacher out of the classroom,” he warned.

The Association declared a strike over the failure of the Public Service Commission to modify their records for their promotional interviews.

Although the Education Ministry has asked the teachers to exercise restraint and re-engage government to address their concerns, the teachers will not budge.

Head of Public Affairs at the Ministry, Ekow Vincent Asafoa admitted that the claims being made by the association were reasonable.

However, he said the government and the Ministry have plans to re-engage them to come to an agreement so the strike can be called off.

