Effiduase-Asokore MP Lands 10 bore Holes For His Constituency

The hardworking and Affable member of parliament for the good people of Effiduase-Asokore Constituency in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti region,Hon Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye has put smiles on the faces of its constituents again by lobbying and facilitating for the drilling of 10(Ten) bole holes pipes in the constituency.

The down to earth legislator through the Ministry of Sanitation lobbied the said project for his people from the Sanitation ministry's water for all project.The contractor for the project commenced work on September 3rd,2019, with these communities and areas getting one bolehole pipe each Motokrodua, Obaapaninkrom,Amangoase,Bimma No 1, Apemso,Anunya,Asokore Zongo,Effiduase Zongo, Adagya and Effiduase World vision area also known as Ahotokrom extension.

The Ten(10) bole holes water project which commenced on the above date is expected to be completed at the ending of October this year for commissioning.

In President Akufo Addo's vision of helping to achieve United Nations sustainable development goals(SDGs) to transform the world by 2030, Goal 6(Six) which reads clean water and sanitation for all, the affable legislator had earlier on this year commissioned a water project at Seniagya called Seniagya Water Project.

Engaging some members of the area in a conversation, they were stunned by efforts, dedication and diligence with which the honorable legislature carries out his duties and wish nothing but God's blessings for his life to be able to implement his good will for the constituency.

They couldn't hid their joy and appreciation to H.E. President Akufo Addo's government and the affable MP for the kind gesture bestowed on their communities.