NDC Communication Officer takes Mfantseman MP & MCE to the cleaners

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy Communication Officer for Mfantseman Constituency, Mr. John Bambir has taken the Member of Parliament (MP) and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Ekow Kwansah Hayford and Mr. Kenneth Kelly Essuman respectively to the cleaners.

According to him, the duo have failed woefully in many areas since their inception into office and they cannot use mere community meetings to redeem their abysmal performance.

Below is the full statement;

MERE COMMUNITY MEETINGS CAN NEVER REVERSE YOUR 21% MARK OR ABYSMAL PERFORMANCE ...

My attention has been drawn to a notice of meeting of the Mfantseman MP and MCE, Mr. Ekow Quansah Hayford and Mr K.K Essuman with the people of Yamoransa slated for Sunday, 8th September, 2019 at 3pm.

In as much as I endorse regular engagement of the citizenry more often on issues of "good governance" as H.E John Mahama and his appointees used to do through "Accounting to the People" to account to the people of Ghana of their stewardship with enviable lifeline projects the then opposition NPP called them Photoshops and now become a reality, I am as well of the view that, engagement without empirical evidence of better performance to ease the current hardships on the people is not just fruitless but also amounts to profligacy. It is just waste of resources.

Isn't it surprising that after the MP for mfantseman had scored 21% of the recent survey by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, he still got the nerve to be organizing meetings at our own expense just to peddle falsehood or mock the people? If not so, what will the MP or MCE be talking about?

Or will the MP be seizing the opportunity to share his embarrassing performance by way of kneeling before the people to beg for disgracing us on global community?

Or he will be explaining to the people of his culture of silence even on the floor of Parliament? Because he cannot point to ABC as his handiwork as MP before the good people of Yamoransa.

Or will Mr. MCE (whom most citizens see him as intolerant) be letting himself off the hook this time of the scandalous painting of Mankessim roundabout to the tune of Gh¢89,000?

Or he will be telling the people whether or not EOCO has cleared him or not?

Or he will talk about Yamoransa Market that initiated and started by NDC in 2015 through the Assembly and SIF (Local Government) then which today has been reduced to lockable stores?

I think the people of Yamoransa must know why the original design is changed?

In conclusion, the fact that, coverage of electricity to "Gyedɛ Ɔyɛw, a suburb of Yamoransa, changing of electricity poles, installing of new transformers for Anafo and at Later Day Saint Junction, grading of road to palace, Otsifo road, KVIP, six unit for Mount Zion Basic School, three unit for D/A JHS etc remain the achievements of NDC, it will be fruitless to engage the people with nothing to build their trust on. Today, the supporters of NPP in the town keep defecting through backdoor to NDC following the non-performance of Nana Addo, Ekow Quansah Hayford and Mr. K.K Essumang. Nothing is happening in Ghana let alone Mfantseman or Yamoransa. I know they will hire or ask some adamant NPP supporters to be there. But, I will only advise these two senior members of NPP to start looking for they have failed woefully.

Long live Yamoransa

Long live NDC

Signed;

John Bambir

Deputy communications officer, NDC Mfantseman.