Pwc Partner; Ayesha Bedwei and NLP Master Practitioner

Role Model Africa together with Ghana's fastest growing management consultancy for business and industry advisory; Firstcode Management Services present another outstanding edition of the Corporate Dialogue series. As has been the main feature, the platform interviews, infront of a live audience, distinguished african personalities whose contributions on the continent and or beyond are worthy of emulation. Slated for Saturday October 26th 2019 at the African Regent Hotel in Accra the Corporate Dialogue will attract young professionals and leaders from various parts of the continent.

Since its inception in 2015 the Corporate Dialogue has received mentions in Daily Graphic (Ghana), Daily Sun Newspaper (Nigeria) and Africa Rizing (an offshoot of voice of America), for its contribution to mentoring and youth development.

Under the theme 'Way Forward', the discussion will set into perspective how young professionals and leaders can define and set appropriate goals and live their dreams. Very importantly is role of the theme to speak to areas of identity and purpose to guide delegates at the event to live fulfilled lives.

Starting at 9am and closing at 2pm, Managing Partner at PwC; Ayesha Bedwei and Certified NLP Practitioner; Patrick Otieku-Boadu are two amazing role models who will make their appearance for the Dialogue to set the theme into perspective.

For two decades now, Ayesha Bedwei has attained recognition for her experience in finance and accounting. Spending 14 years with her current organisation PwC which specializes in tax advisory services. Ayesha will bring to bear her experiences from her role as African diversity and inclusion leader at PwC to address the crop of young professionals at the Dialogue. Participants will as well benefit from Ayesha's distillery of leadership well garnered from her capacity as leader for West Africa with PwC.

Young professionals and leaders from across Africa attending this year's Corporate Dialogue will indeed glean from the multicultural experience of Ayesha Bedwei including her over a decade involvement since the discovery of oil and gas in Ghana.

With a professional certification as ABNLP Master Practitioner of NLP, Patrick Otieku-Boadu joins Ayesha on the Dialogue as he presents his over 2 decades of experience in developing human capacity in Ghana. Patrick's unique understanding of people comes in handy in his role as Behavioral Engineering Consultant with credibility as a certified Mastor Practitioner of Time Line Therapy.

For over a decade, the ordained Reverend minister of the Gospel served in various management capacities at now Vodafone Ghana; including Head of Consumer Mobile, Head of V-booth, Head of Sales and Distribution, Head of Terminals in Ghana Telecom-Vodafon and the Team-Lead that successfully led the brand migration from Ghana Telecom to Vodafon Ghana.

Author of 15 books, he will distill insights from his new material; The Pursuit which condenses relevant information on how to effectively set and achieve goals.

The convener and moderator for the Corporate Dialogue; Mr. Samuel Agyeman-Prempeh is of the view that the platform will not only achieve one of its objectives of promoting African narratives but in addition present the right images of role models for the youth to emulate. Samuel has served as head of protocol at a diplomatic mission, corporate affairs officer at a French multinational agribusiness and events & media correspondent for a digital ad agency. Samuel sandwiches the two role models with his moderation and communication prowess. As a mentoring activist he extends the function of Corporate Dialogue to include one-on-one mentoring for his peers involving young professionals and leaders, an initiative which has benefited hundreds of persons. As an author his book 'Hello Intern' remain a favourite and indispensable guide for students, interns and job seekers. Join Samuel as he asks the right questions to unearth a refinery of gold from his guests.

Over the years the Corporate Dialogue has been honoured by distinguished personalities including former World Bank official; Dr. Samuel Onwona, former governance adviser to the British government in Ghana; Mr. Michael Ohene-Effah, Broadcast journalist; Bernard Avle and from the University of Ghana's Institute of African Studies; Professor Akosua Adomako Ampofo.

Africa has Role Models.

#RoleModelAfrica

#CorporateDialogue

#CD2019