08.09.2019 Poem

Awake South Africa awake

By Redeemer Kwasi
The time has come for a great nation like South Africa to awake and think of its past, present and the future ahead.

Why have you forgotten so soon the great help we have offered you during the days of apartheid
Why are you treating our children in such a harsh manner and making their own home very uncomfortable for them?

South Africa awake and clean the tears from the face of the other children's of mother Africa
You are really being wicked and cruel towards the children of your other siblings
Was this what Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for ?
It is a pity to see how Africans are molesting fellow Africans
It is time we stand and say to ourselves enough is enough and stop the canker called xenophobic attacks.

BY REDEEMER KWASI
0554513260

REDEEMER POETRY FOUNDATION

