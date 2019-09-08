Awake South Africa awake The time has come for a great nation like South Africa to awake and think of its past, present and the future ahead.
Awake South Africa awake Why have you forgotten so soon the great help we have offered you during the days of apartheid Why are you treating our children in such a harsh manner and making their own home very uncomfortable for them?
Awake South Africa awake South Africa awake and clean the tears from the face of the other children's of mother Africa You are really being wicked and cruel towards the children of your other siblings Was this what Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for ? It is a pity to see how Africans are molesting fellow Africans It is time we stand and say to ourselves enough is enough and stop the canker called xenophobic attacks.
BY REDEEMER KWASI
0554513260
REDEEMER POETRY FOUNDATION