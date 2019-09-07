Zongo Ministry kick starts 'Healthy Zongo Project' in Winneba

The Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development in collaboration with the Iran Clinic has opened the 'Healthy Zongo Project' at Winneba Zongo in the Central Region.

The Project, a medical outreach program to ensure healthy living and wellbeing of persons living in Zongo communities in Ghana.

The two-day exercise includes free health screening and free medical supplies for various illness such as Malaria, Typhoid Fever, Hypertitize B, High Blood Pressure amongst others.

Speaking at the launch of the maiden edition Friday, 6th September, 2019 at the Winneba Community Center, Inner City and Zongo Minister, Dr. Mustapha Hameed noted the exercise will be replicated across all Zongo communities.

He admonished members to take advantage of the exercise to check their health conditions as and when the team enters their community.

“I hereby entreat you all to get involved when the team visits your community,” Dr. Mustapha Hameed advised.

Present at the ceremony was the Winneba Zongo Chief Alhaji Sulaiman Salaga IV, who chaired the event and his elders, and the Director of Iran Clinic, Dr. Masoud Maleki Birjani.

The second session of the project continued from 8am to 5pm Saturday, 7th September, 2019.