Inlaks Wins 2019 Best ICT Infrastructure Provider

Inlaks, one of the fastest-growing ICT infrastructure and systems integrator in Sub-Saharan Africa recently received an award of innovation and excellence as the best ICT infrastructure Provider of the year at the just concluded 2019 Digital Banking Summit.

The two-day event themed “Digitisation of Banking Sector - en route to a cashless Africa,” was organised by the International Centre for Strategic Alliances (ICSA) with KPMG as Knowledge Partner; First Bank Nigeria as Official Banking Partner and MasterCard as a Lead Sponsor.

Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari, the First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, in his keynote address urged stakeholders in the financial and banking industry to exploit digitisation to meet the needs of the unbanked and broaden services to all segments of society.

He said “The adoption of digital technology in the banking and financial space will help promote transactional efficiency in the delivery of financial services as well as scale-up and broaden financial access to all segments of the society. Digital innovation will create unprecedented opportunities for Africa to grow its economy, create jobs, and transform people’s lives”.

Making a presentation on the topic ‘Improving Customer Experience through Digital Retail Banking Transformation’ at the Summit, Olufemi Muraino, Executive Director at Inlaks said: “Traditional banks must constantly innovate to stay relevant in the face of fast-growing technology or risk losing customers they cultivate over decades. Exceptional customer experience goes beyond standard online services; innovation is required because digitisation never stops. Digital transformation is a continuous process; there is no such thing as a start and a finish”.

Reacting to a Global CEO Survey across all sectors business leaders conducted by PwC, 70% of the leaders expressed their biggest concerns on the speed of technological change in financial services noting that the Digital Banking Summit was indeed a great avenue for African decision-makers to strategise and make plans for a better future.

At the crux of the summit was The Digital Innovations & Excellence Awards which was given to recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements and contributions of Banks, Financial Institutions, Fintech Firms and service providers in the African Continent towards the digital transformation of the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) sector.