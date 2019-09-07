Ghanaians Should Prioritise Safety Issues--Safety Compliance Experts HSE Masters

Carlos Akyeampong Managing Director, HSE Masters

Ghanaians and the general public have been entreated to make safety issues a top priority in their lives no matter the field of work they may find themselves.

This critical admonition is being made by Mr. Carlos Akyeampong, a top Safety Compliance Expert, who is also the Managing Director of Health, Safety, and Environment, (HSE Masters) an indigenous Ghanaian company in Accra.

According to him, a simple awareness of risk and danger assessment, first aid treatments among others, can go a long way to help prevent avoidable disasters, save lives and accidents at work, church, fuel and gas stations among others.

"Occupational safety and safety compliance should be a major concern of all Ghanaians because nobody knows when and where disaster may strike. There is a need for more public education and insights into safety issues in general. We have been offering training and coaching to companies in Quality Health, Safety, and Environment (QHSE), institutions, the oil and gas sector, and the feedback has been overwhelming so we believe we are making headway with the level of awareness and sensitisation," Mr. Carlos Akyeampong revealed.

Since its inception in 2015, HSE MASTERS operates as a fully-owned Ghanaian company with the mission to develop and promote standards, technologies and training services which would empower organizations in the management of Quality, Health, Safety, and Environment.

The company has held numerous safety training, safety coaching, mini safety exhibitions for a number of companies and institutions.

The values of HSE MASTERS, Safety First, Excellence, Integrity, and Commitment To Quality has been the driving force behind the professional delivery of services.

Throwing more light on what the company does, he revealed that:

“We have a partnership with Mellora in Norway specializing an innovative tool in the form of a software made easy to use in the reporting of Safety and Quality related issues. Our dynamic industrial expertise and strong exposure in the field of QHSE has supported many organizations within Ghana and beyond since 2015. Our services span industries such as Health, Education, Construction, Manufacturing, Food Safety and Oil & Gas. We Partnered with PECB to train ISO lead auditor courses, Partnered with Oil and Gas Learning Consultants, Denmark to provide drilling tech courses.”

Mr. Carlos Akyeampong further indicated that his outfit acts as champions, supporters, advisers, advocates, and trainers for those who protect the safety and wellbeing of others.

“We are also seeking to become the global leader in Consultancy business, building on our technologies, competencies and customer interests, and creating value for customers,” he said.