Concerned Teachers Threaten Strike

The Greater Accra Regional Branch of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) have threatened to join the ongoing strike by the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) if issues of promotion, upgrading and reinstatement for its members are not resolved by the end of September, 2019.

The Chairman of the group, Kennedy Geli Johnson, at a press briefing in Accra said they will have no option but to join NAGRAT because their concerns have been left unattended for far too long.

He added that they would also consider legal action if their issues remain unaddressed.

“We are taking on the battle as a region and we are prepared to go out of our way to take legal actions and a sit down strike if what we are saying is not adhered to. The quicker one is the sit down strike action and if by the end of September we don't see any action that shows that they are going to take us seriously then we are going to join NAGRAT in their strike”

The CCT is demanding that the Ghana Education Service promotes teachers who are due for promotion and upgrade salaries of teachers who are due for same.

It is also calling for reinstatement of their members who were sent away for minor offences and others who are first time offenders. NAGRAT declares indefinite strike

Members of NAGRAT have been told to vacate the classrooms until further notice.

This was after their leadership declared a strike to among other things demand an end to undue delays in the setting up of promotional interviews for its members.

NAGRAT bemoaned the inability of the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Public Services Commission to facilitate their promotions.

According to the association, the failure of the Public Service Commission to amend their records has led to delays of promotional interviews.

President of the Association, Angel Carbonu who addressed the media said;

“The GES is unable to effect genuine transfer requests due to impediments placed in its path. This has brought untold hardship and pressure on teachers in the Service. We call on the Public Services Commission to remove the obstacles it has placed in the path of the Ghana Education Service so that the GES can function. The leadership of NAGRAT can no longer fold its arms and watch teachers suffer such pain and neglect. All teachers in schools that have already reopened should lay down their tools and stay out of school.”

