The heartless African The heartless African The heartless African is the one who loves the one from diaspora and hates fellow African The heartless African is the one who wish the wellbeing of the one from the white Mans land but wish the downfall of the fellow African
The heartless African is the one who cannot even touch the statue of the white man yet can beat fellow African to death The heartless African is the one who look a fellow black straight in the eye and treat him like a stranger in his own land and continent whiles embracing others from other continent with love and humility
Yes Africans are really becoming heartless Was this the Africans Nkrumah,Mandela and others sacrifice for Africans are really becoming heartless
BY REDEEMER KWASI
0554513260
REDEEMER POETRY FOUNDATION