06.09.2019 Poem

The heartless African

By Redeemer Kwasi

The heartless African is the one who loves the one from diaspora and hates fellow African
The heartless African is the one who wish the wellbeing of the one from the white Mans land but wish the downfall of the fellow African

The heartless African is the one who cannot even touch the statue of the white man yet can beat fellow African to death
The heartless African is the one who look a fellow black straight in the eye and treat him like a stranger in his own land and continent whiles embracing others from other continent with love and humility

Yes Africans are really becoming heartless
Was this the Africans Nkrumah,Mandela and others sacrifice for
Africans are really becoming heartless

BY REDEEMER KWASI
