Senior Staff Lauds Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Boss For Massive Transformation

The Korle Bu senior staff Association (KOSSA) has lauded the Chief Executive Officer of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for his efforts in transforming the hospital.

Mr. Charles Ofei-Palm, president of the Association thanked the board chairman Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Heads of Units, Departments and Sub-BMCs, executives of KOSSA and the advisory board members.

Delivering his speech, Mr. Ofei-Palm said the diplomatic style of the Board Chairman and his level of constant engagement with the leadership of KOSSA coupled with governance style is commendable

He said the achievements were a combination of the efforts of the assiduous and reliable CEO and the directors with the support and guidance of the board led by the affable Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye. He stated that it was important as the association usually do to look at the performance of key factors.

Dr. Daniel Asare was adjourned the best CEO with 83 %( A) For his visionary, experience, enthusiastic and focused on the job. Under the leadership of Dr. Asare, the nation's premier hospital has seen a lot of transformation and immensely the performance of the hospital in the period of review.

"The new administration has discharged itself creditably by running an open door policy. Virtually all the board and management members are accessible to the staff". He added

On his part, Dr. Daniel Asare, Chief Executive Officer For the hospital expressed his profound gratitude for KOSSA for the excellent recognition.

"Am very excited for the appreciation from the Association and this will ginger me to more for the staff and the hospital as well," he added.