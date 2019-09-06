NDC Primaries: Chereponi Opens Nomination On September 9 After Suspension

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced that persons interested in picking up nomination forms for the upcoming parliamentary election in the Chereponi Constituency can do so on Monday, September 9, 2019.

The main opposition party in the country started a progressive process to elect members that will aspire to win Parliamentary seats during the 2020 General Elections last month.

Some regions could however not hold their elections after executives of the party decided to put their primaries on hold.

The Chereponi Constituency which was affected by that directive has now been given the green light to start the process towards the election of a competent Member of Parliament aspirant.

In a press statement, the party noted, "The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress announces the notice of elections for the conduct of Parliamentary Primary elections in the Chereponi Constituency, in accordance with Article 41(1) of the NDC Constitution”.

Below is the full statement:

For Immediate Release

Thursday, 5th September, 2019

Parliamentary Nomination Opens in Chereponi

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress announces the notice of elections for the conduct of Parliamentary Primary elections in the Chereponi Constituency, in accordance with Article 41(1) of the NDC Constitution.

Nomination will open for 3 days from Monday, 9th September to Wednesday, 11th Sept., 2019.

The following dates shall also apply for the other electoral activities on the calendar:

Filing of Nomination – Friday, 13th September, 2019

Vetting of Aspirants – Saturday, 14th September, 2019

Elections – Saturday, 21st September, 2019

All officials of the party in the North East Region, the Chereponi Constituency and other interested persons in the aforementioned areas should take note and comply accordingly.

Signed

Cde. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah (General Secretary)