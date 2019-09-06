PUSAG Releases Full List of Nominees For 2019 Awards

Nominees for the 2019 PUSAG Awards, have been released today, following the final works of the vetting committee.

The awards event which is being organised by the Private University Students Association of Ghana (PUSAG), in collaboration with means media is aimed at recognizing and appreciating the efforts and the contributions of the various member institutions, senators, members of the alumni and personalities for their contributions towards society and the growth of private universities and the nation at large.

This year's edition which happens to be the 2nd edition, would be held on Saturday 5th October, during the 13th Annual PUSAG Congress to be staged at All Nations University College in Koforidua from 3rd -6th October, 2019.

The year's awards event is on the theme: "Celebrating Excellence, Inspiring Greatness".

Below is the full list of nominees:

Best Student Blogger/Writer of the Year

1. Faisel Abdul-Iddrisu

2. Nelson Kessie

3. Swanzy Kelvin

4. Samuel Asiedu

5. Kwesi Boateng Opare

6. Nelson Kennedy Kessie

7. Ibrahim Mohammed Kabenla

Student Enterpreneur of the Year

1.Ebenezer Aboah

2. Haruna Musah Kalamulai

3. Svetlana Danso

4. Richard Mac-Kofie

5. Jessica Mawusi Agbeti

6 Bismarck Goldman Abongo

7. John Obiri Yeboah

8. Harry Afful Amosah

9. Enerst Jack

10. Daniel Wonuigwe

11. John Kofi Ackon

12. Ampong Christian Nyinaku

13. Bernard Apienti

14. Jennifer Abena Amponsah Yedu

15. Appiah Samuel

16.Ephraim Owusu Agyemang

17. Patrick Yenaah

18. Mathew Mawuli Mensah

Influential Senator of the Year

1. Haruna Musah Kalamulai

2. Emmanuel Owusu Twum

3. Daniel Ayebo Sackey

4. Obeng Sika Aborampa Jnr

5. Catherine Owusu

6. Afia Maaboa Barnieh

7. Enoch Adu Owusu Osafo

8. Alswel Annan

9. Asare Micheal

Student Fashion Designer

1. Anokye Derick

2. Love Makafui Clifford

3. Neizer Turkson

4.Nathaniel Nevis

Best student poet/ spoken word artist

1. Nardia Mardina Tuokanso

2. Augustus larnyoh

3. Matilda Aseye Attiye

Beauty Queen of the Year

1. Esther Konadu Agyei

2. Ohemaa Achiaa Agyekum

3. Isabella Abena Gbefa

4. Osei Yvette

5. Antwi Doreen Georg

6. Erica Agyeiwaa Bonsu

7. Abena Ayeh

8. Ivy Nana Serwaa Sefa Boateng

Student Artist of year

1. Ofori Ernest

2. Michael Adu Amankwa

3. M.A.N

4. Muhammad Nur

5. Assem Patrick Edem

6. Aidoo Prince Kwame Benyi

7. Ezekiel M. Audu (Bobby E.M.A)

8. Pepple Smith Sunday

9. Derrick Essiem

10. Andrew Asante

Male Sports Personality of the Year

1. Kenneth Awotwe-Quaye

2. Edward NII Adom Nortey

3. Mathias Ackon

4. Eddie Spanks

5. Ahenkan kwame darko

6. Elijah Newton

7. John Jerry Adzovie

8. Ayuba Boamah Kwasi Suleman

9. Asamoah Yaw Emmanuel

10. John Jethro

Female Sports Personality of the Year

1. Jewel Teye Bart-Plange

2. Theresa Diana Adzornu

3. Arimiyao Sherifa

4. Darling Wendy Naa Sackey

Influential PUSAG Executive of the Year

1. Douglas Boateng (IRD)

2. Mavis Awuku

Boateng (Wocom)

3. Charles Opoku (President )

4. Ellen Manu (Sec)

*Overall Best PUSAG Institution*

1. Kings University College

2. Dominion University College

3. Kaaf University College

4. Christian Service University College

5. Methodist University College Ghana

6. Garden City University College

7. Presbyterian University College Ghana

8. Central University College

9. Pentecost University College