PUSAG Releases Full List of Nominees For 2019 Awards
By Faisel Abdul-Iddrisu
Nominees for the 2019 PUSAG Awards, have been released today, following the final works of the vetting committee.
The awards event which is being organised by the Private University Students Association of Ghana (PUSAG), in collaboration with means media is aimed at recognizing and appreciating the efforts and the contributions of the various member institutions, senators, members of the alumni and personalities for their contributions towards society and the growth of private universities and the nation at large.
This year's edition which happens to be the 2nd edition, would be held on Saturday 5th October, during the 13th Annual PUSAG Congress to be staged at All Nations University College in Koforidua from 3rd -6th October, 2019.
The year's awards event is on the theme: "Celebrating Excellence, Inspiring Greatness".
Below is the full list of nominees:
Best Student Blogger/Writer of the Year
1. Faisel Abdul-Iddrisu
2. Nelson Kessie
3. Swanzy Kelvin
4. Samuel Asiedu
5. Kwesi Boateng Opare
6. Nelson Kennedy Kessie
7. Ibrahim Mohammed Kabenla
Student Enterpreneur of the Year
1.Ebenezer Aboah
2. Haruna Musah Kalamulai
3. Svetlana Danso
4. Richard Mac-Kofie
5. Jessica Mawusi Agbeti
6 Bismarck Goldman Abongo
7. John Obiri Yeboah
8. Harry Afful Amosah
9. Enerst Jack
10. Daniel Wonuigwe
11. John Kofi Ackon
12. Ampong Christian Nyinaku
13. Bernard Apienti
14. Jennifer Abena Amponsah Yedu
15. Appiah Samuel
16.Ephraim Owusu Agyemang
17. Patrick Yenaah
18. Mathew Mawuli Mensah
Influential Senator of the Year
1. Haruna Musah Kalamulai
2. Emmanuel Owusu Twum
3. Daniel Ayebo Sackey
4. Obeng Sika Aborampa Jnr
5. Catherine Owusu
6. Afia Maaboa Barnieh
7. Enoch Adu Owusu Osafo
8. Alswel Annan
9. Asare Micheal
Student Fashion Designer
1. Anokye Derick
2. Love Makafui Clifford
3. Neizer Turkson
4.Nathaniel Nevis
Best student poet/ spoken word artist
1. Nardia Mardina Tuokanso
2. Augustus larnyoh
3. Matilda Aseye Attiye
Beauty Queen of the Year
1. Esther Konadu Agyei
2. Ohemaa Achiaa Agyekum
3. Isabella Abena Gbefa
4. Osei Yvette
5. Antwi Doreen Georg
6. Erica Agyeiwaa Bonsu
7. Abena Ayeh
8. Ivy Nana Serwaa Sefa Boateng
Student Artist of year
1. Ofori Ernest
2. Michael Adu Amankwa
3. M.A.N
4. Muhammad Nur
5. Assem Patrick Edem
6. Aidoo Prince Kwame Benyi
7. Ezekiel M. Audu (Bobby E.M.A)
8. Pepple Smith Sunday
9. Derrick Essiem
10. Andrew Asante
Male Sports Personality of the Year
1. Kenneth Awotwe-Quaye
2. Edward NII Adom Nortey
3. Mathias Ackon
4. Eddie Spanks
5. Ahenkan kwame darko
6. Elijah Newton
7. John Jerry Adzovie
8. Ayuba Boamah Kwasi Suleman
9. Asamoah Yaw Emmanuel
10. John Jethro
Female Sports Personality of the Year
1. Jewel Teye Bart-Plange
2. Theresa Diana Adzornu
3. Arimiyao Sherifa
4. Darling Wendy Naa Sackey
Influential PUSAG Executive of the Year
1. Douglas Boateng (IRD)
2. Mavis Awuku
Boateng (Wocom)
3. Charles Opoku (President )
4. Ellen Manu (Sec)
*Overall Best PUSAG Institution*
1. Kings University College
2. Dominion University College
3. Kaaf University College
4. Christian Service University College
5. Methodist University College Ghana
6. Garden City University College
7. Presbyterian University College Ghana
8. Central University College
9. Pentecost University College