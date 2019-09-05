Head Of Civil Service Endorses 2nd Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards

The office of the Head of Civil Service has endorsed the second edition of the Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards (APSCA) scheduled to hold in Accra on October 23rd -24th at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

Themed, “Enhancing Public Sector efficiency through Digitization” the second edition of APSCA will bring together senior leaders in public and private sector to discuss key issues pertaining to public interest, share best practices, experiences and articulate how African Ministries, department and agencies can work towards building a robust economy.

It will provide opportunities to build partnerships, share insights on industry trends, business strategies and policies. The forum serves as a capacity building tool and strengthens policies and decision-making in the public sector.

In a statement signed by the office of the Head of Civil Service, the institution expressed excitement about being a part of APSCA. “We are delighted to be hosting the second edition of the African Public Sector Conference and Awards here in Accra. The conference is in alignment with the government’s vision of a Ghana beyond aid, which is firmly anchored on the use of technology for accelerated development, our aim is to ensure effective public sector service delivery,” It stated.

The Director General for the Office of the Head of Civil Service, Nana Kwasi Agyekum Dwamena who will be one of the keynote speakers, will share insights on the topic: “Leadership and Stewardship in Public Sector.”

Akin Naphtal, the CEO of Instinct Wave, organizers of APSCA 2019 said “The first edition which was held in Rwanda had a great turnout from Ghanaians, hence the decision to hold the second edition in Ghana and we are looking forward to Ghana playing host to civil servants and public officials from Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Nigeria.”

The conference will be crowned with an awards dinner which will honour outstanding public sector agencies and leaders that have demonstrated excellence in service delivery.

Recognition will also be bestowed on outstanding public servants who have showcased excellence in policy innovation and exceptional leadership at various levels of governance. Stakeholders that have supported public sector’s growth in various ways through technology and service support will also be recognized and rewarded.

The Awards night will also witness the unveiling of Top 25 Public Sector Leaders across Africa; a compilation of the most outstanding public sector personalities who have displayed exceptional leadership in their organizations and commitment to the growth of Africa’s economy. This recognition aims to inspire a new generation of robust work ethics, industry leaders and desired processes in the public sector.

Expected to attend are public and private sectors’ decision makers as well as other stakeholders from Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.

APSCA 2019 is a unique opportunity for Africa’s most influential public sector personalities and business decision-makers to network at a sumptuous evening of fine dining and entertainment.