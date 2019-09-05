Selly Galley Condemns South Africa's AKA Over Xenophobic Post

According to Selly Galley, AKA has blocked her after she expressed disappointments in him over his tweet supporting the xenophobic attacks on foreigners in South Africa.

Angry Selly Galley wrote;

“Bro! @akaworldwide Stop deleting my comments under your post! If you block i go open accountssssss for you man! I woke up for you! I haven’t even started with you yet you freaking monster!

You xenophobic retard. You’re less of a human! Speak against the brutality now! Retract your senseless tweets! but till then we WILL MAKE YOU MISERABLE! Kwasia like that!

#saynotoxenophobia”.

Even though AKA has made a U-turn on his tweet, it seems Nigerians and Ghanaians will never forgive him.

See Selly Galley’s post below:

