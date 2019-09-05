ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Victims Chase ‘419’ Adehyie Estates Boss Peter Kwaku Sika Dapaah...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.09.2019 General News

Selly Galley Condemns South Africa's AKA Over Xenophobic Post

By Staff Writer
Selly Galley Condemns South Africa's AKA Over Xenophobic Post
1 HOUR AGO GENERAL NEWS

According to Selly Galley, AKA has blocked her after she expressed disappointments in him over his tweet supporting the xenophobic attacks on foreigners in South Africa.

Angry Selly Galley wrote;
“Bro! @akaworldwide Stop deleting my comments under your post! If you block i go open accountssssss for you man! I woke up for you! I haven’t even started with you yet you freaking monster!

You xenophobic retard. You’re less of a human! Speak against the brutality now! Retract your senseless tweets! but till then we WILL MAKE YOU MISERABLE! Kwasia like that!

#saynotoxenophobia”.
Even though AKA has made a U-turn on his tweet, it seems Nigerians and Ghanaians will never forgive him.

See Selly Galley’s post below:
---ghanacelebrities.com

95201923527-vbrduhgtso-selly galley xeno post

TOP STORIES

NAGRAT Declares Nationwide Strike
1 hour ago

We Can't Find Missing $15m Oil Cash Docket—CID To Amidu
2 hours ago

body-container-line