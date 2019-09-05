Ellembelle NPP Primaries: Western Regional Treasurer Leads In Opinion Poll

If New Patriotic Party (NPP) is to hold its parliamentary primaries today, Anna Horma Akaisi, the Western Regional Treasurer will emerge the candidate in Ellembelle constituency.

Anna Horma Akaisi, the only female candidate in the race will win with a slim margin.

This is because, a poll conducted by Democratic Peoples Governance, a think-tank specialized in political research, survey and polls, placed her above her contenders.

She polled fifty percent of votes of delegates who are to decide who becomes the next parliamentary candidate of the party in Ellembelle.

The Fieldwork for this Poll was conducted from 10th August to 5th September 2019 by the Democratic People's Governance (DPG).

The poll aims to measure the level of trust Ellembelle NPP delegates have in each of the three (3) aspirants striving to lead the party in the 2020 general elections hence the need to vote for that person come 28th September, 2019 at the parliamentary primaries.

Stratified Sampling technique was employed to categorize the Constituency into zones (strata). 70% of delegates from each stratum (zone) was randomly selected and interviewed.

This methodology ensured that the results are representative and that the findings can be projected to be the views of a significant number of the delegates.

The sample size is large enough to provide statistically, significant results at 95 percent confidence level, which is of higher statistical precision.

The outcome of the findings showed that; Anna Horma Akaisi Miezah (NPP Western Regional Treasurer) is popular among delegates than the 3 aspirants and likely to get 50% of the popular votes followed by Kwasi Bonzoh (Ellembelle DCE), 43% and lastly Isaac Menlah 4%. A further 3% of the delegates have still not decided as at the end of this poll.

It should be noted that Constituency Executive, Patrons and Council of elders were not part of the sample size considered in this survey.

All results were collated and analyzed in an aggregate format of each zone to protect the identity and confidentiality of respondents.

SUMMARY OF FINDINGS

HORMA = 50%

BONZOH = 43%

MENLAH = 4%

UNDECIDED = 3%

ZONAL ANALYSIS

ZONE 1

1. ANKOBRA

2. ASANTA

3. KIKAM

4. ASEMKO

5. BOBRAMA

6. ESIAMA

7. KAMGBUNLI

8. AMPAIN

9. AZULENUANU

10. NEW BAKANTA

TOTAL POLLING STATTIONS = 26

BONZOH 78%

HORMA 13%

MENLAH 7%

UNDECIDED = 2%

ZONE 2

1. AKONU

2. EIKWE

3. ANOKYI

4. BAKU

5. NGALEKPOLE

6. NGALEKYI

7. SANZULE

8. KRISAN

9. ASEMDASUAZO

10. ATUABO

TOTAL POLLING STATTIONS = 12

HORMA 83%

BONZOH 12%

MENLAH 3%

UNDECIDED = 2%

ZONE 3

1. A. B. BOKAZO

2. ALLA BOKAZO

3. AKPANDUE

4. ADWAKPOLEY

5. AIYINASE

6. AWIASO

7. AKOTO

8. ALOAKPOKE

9. KAKEBENZELE

10. MENZEZOR

TOTAL POLLING STATIONS = 16

BONZOH 52%

HORMA 43%

MENLAH 3%

UNDECIDED = 2%

ZONE 4

1. NKROFUL

2. TELEKU BOKAZO

3. OBENGKROM

4. SALMAN

5. ALUKU

6. ANWIA

7. BOMUAKPOLEY

8. NVELESOLO

9. ASASETRE

TOTAL POLLING STATIONS = 20

HORMA 76%

BONZOH 17%

MENLAH 4%

UNDECIDED = 3%

ZONE 5

1. NVUMA

2. MPEASEM

3. NGABAWIE

4. NYAMEBEKYERE

5. AKROPONG

6. BETENASE AWUNASUAZO

7. EKOYIAWIE

8. DOMEABRA

9. KENYAMEZOR

10. EBI

11. MALANU

12. MANTUKWA

13. TANDAN

14. ADUBRIM

15. AWIEBO

16. BASAKE

TOTAL POLLING STATIONS = 25

HORMA 50%

BONZOH 46%

MENLAH 2%

UNDECIDED = 2%

ZONE 6

1. NYAMEBEKYERE

2. PELEKPOLENU

3. SENDU

4. AYAWORA

5. EKOKUNU

6. ASOMASE

7. DADWEN

8. BASAKE NO. 2

9. KROBO- LINE

10. BONSUKROM

11. KWASIKROM

12. AIDOO SUAZO

13. MANDUMGBUANI

14. ANKASA EWEREKOSUAZO

15. ADJEIKROM

16. CENTRESO

17. ADIEMBRA

TOTAL POLLING STATIONS = 19

HORMA 61%

BONZOH 30%

MENLAH 6%

UNDECIDED = 3%

Source: Daniel Kaku