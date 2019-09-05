SIGA Board Inaugurated

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday swore in the Board of State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA) with a strict instruction to uphold accountable governance.

“The attitude must be new king, new law, a new authority, a new culture, a culture of accountable governance and of respecting the norms, sensibilities and practice of good corporate governance not only amongst you but almost the institutions that report to you,” the President said.

According to the President, the old state-owned enterprise in many ways did not work in the interest of the people and the country and that was the main reason for the establishment of SIGA, saying, “It is my expectation that you would help develop a new culture and should not be bound by the old culture and practices of its predecessors.”

The President said it was time SOEs added value to and played a productive role in the development of Ghana’s economy.

“God knows enough of public resources of our country have been sunk into these institutions, so far we have had very little dividend from them.Whatever have been the problems in the past, all of those have been swept away by Statute to create this new body and it is expected that you work in such a way that this new body will be able to make a positive impact on the growth of the national economy,”he said.

President Akufo-Addo added, “We are expecting very high standards from you people on the board, including the chairman and other members. A lot of hope is being placed on your performance and your attitudes. We are looking at you to be able to straighten things out and make sure that we get the dividends we are seeking.”

Chaired by Terrance Dario, the board has members, including Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Director General of SIGA; Kow Essuman, representative from the Office of the President; David Collison, a representative nominated by the Ministry of Finance, and Franklin Owusu Asafo Adjei, a representative of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana.

The rest are Felix Intrakwah, a representative of the Ghana Bar Association, and three persons nominated by President Akufo-Addo, including Elikem Kuenyehia, Miss Yasmin Baba and Dr. Margaret Duah Atuahene.

Felix Intrakwah, who spoke on behalf of the board, assured that the body would ensure the interest of Ghana is protected to bring about the desired change being sought for.

The board would be under the direct supervision of the Office of the President.

---Daily Guide