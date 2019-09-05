Chaos In NDC Over 'Wontumi Moles'

The Ashanti Regional Women's Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gloria Huze, insists the party has been infiltrated by moles who are seriously working for the ruling NPP to defeat the NDC come 2020 elections.

Without mincing words, she pointed out that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Wontumi, was using money to influence some key NDC members to clandestinely work against the fortunes of the party.

Gloria Huze, in a press release, alleged that the former MCE for Ejisu, Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh; former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Joseph Yammin, and Appiah Stadium, an ardent supporter of the ex-President Mahama in Kumasi, are all on Wontumi's payroll.

According to her, the NDC leaders are clearly in bed with Wontumi, adding that all their negative plans to distract “and thwart the efforts of the NDC” in winning the next elections have been identified by the party hierarchy, and so they would be dealt with appropriately.

Gloria Huze described Yammin‒ who contested for the Ashanti Regional NDC Chairman position and lost ‒ as a loser, adding that just like Yamoah Ponkoh and Appiah Stadium, Yammin and his supporters have been working against the present NDC executives in the region.

According to her, Yammin and his cronies are doing everything to possible to ensure that the current NDC Ashanti Regional Chairman, Augustus Andrews, fails in the discharge of his duties.

Threatens Curse

Gloria Huze has dared Joseph Yammin, Yamoah Ponkoh and Appiah Stadium to come out boldly and swear in the name of all the powerful river deities in Asanteman if they have not collected any money from Wontumi or not.

Ultimatum To Yamoah Ponkoh

The NDC Women Organiser has also given a 48-hour ultimatum to Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh “to come out, name and shame the said NDC executives on Chairman Wontumi's payroll or else we are pleading to the national executives to suspend him from the party.”

According to her, Yamoah Ponkoh recently lied that some of the present NDC executives in the Ashanti Region were lackeys of Wontumi, who is controlling them with money.

“Suspend him for tarnishing the image of our great party, particularly the regional executives,” she added.

Wontumi Boasts

Recently, when Chairman Wontumi boasted on radio that he caused the defeat of Raz Mubarak in Kumbungu during the NDC primaries, some bigwigs in the opposition party started attacking the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman.

In the ensuing melee, Yamoah Ponkoh cautioned the NDC leadership not to underestimate Wontumi's ability to 'cause damage' to the opposition party.

The former Ejisu Juaben MCE said,“I'm worried our people see Wontumi as a joke, they have no idea of what the young rich guy can do with money. He (Wontumi) facilitated the removal of Kojo Bonsu in KMA and also made sure the assembly members of Ejusu Juaben oppose my second appointment as Municipal Chief Executive by former President John Dramani Mahama. Must we joke with such a person?”

He added, “The responsibility of a working regional chairman is to mount political strategies to cripple his opposition and that is exactly what Wontumi is doing with the NPP in the region.”

Appiah Stadium Reacts

Meanwhile, reacting to Gloria Huze's allegations on Nhyira FM yesterday, Appiah Stadium denied the claims, saying he has never been paid by Wontumi to secretly work against the NDC and ex-President John Dramani Mahama, urging the public to reject the unfounded allegations.

---Daily Guide