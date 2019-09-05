BBC World Service Lands In Accra To Record The Arts Hour On Tour

The BBC World Service will be in Accra, Ghana, on September 16th to record the world-renowned radio programme, The Arts Hour on Tour.

Host Nikki Bedi will be joined on stage, at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, by the award-winning actress Lydia Forson, top comedian DKB and artist Kwame Akoto Bamfo.

There will be live performances from the multi-award-winning rapper M.anifest and singer Cina Soul.

Nikki will be finding out about how ‘The Year of Return’ is having an impact on the arts and culture in Accra. ‘The Year of Return’ marks 400 years since the first documented Africans were brought from West Africa to the American colony of Virginia as slaves. We’ll also be looking at how the city is reassessing itself in the region, from film and TV to Ga traditions, as well as creating spaces for the arts to flourish.

The programme will air on BBC World Service on Saturday 28th September and will be available on the BBC World Service website after that at www.bbcworldservice.com/artshour .

The Arts Hour on Tour is a monthly arts show exploring culture now in the great world cities. With live music, slam poetry, comedy performance, big name interviews and rich discussion, the series brings audiences up close to life as a local.

Date of recording: Monday September 16th

Venue: Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, Accra, Ghana

Time: 7.30pm start

Members of the public can get FREE tickets to attend the recording on September 16th.

Apply HERE